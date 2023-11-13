Things to Know Monday, November 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Quiet Today; Heavy Rain Tomorrow

The most rain we've seen in months will come over the next 24 to 48 hours. (WLBT)

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday for heavy rainfall with totals between 2 and 3 inches over a short time period. This will be the heaviest and most impactful rain event we have seen in months!

2. Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State University student Jaylen Burns. (wdam)

The man accused of killing a Jackson State University student has been released from jail. Nineteen-year-old Joshua Brown, a former Jones College football player, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex near the campus of JSU on October 15. Brown was arrested on October 20. [READ: ‘He was a great kid’: Family of JSU student killed on campus speaks out] Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side that Brown was released from the Raymond Detention Center Friday evening.

3. Silver Alert issued for 29-year-old Jackson woman

Precious Howard (MBI)

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 29-year-old Jackson woman. Precious Howard is described as a Black woman around five feet, six inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 8 p.m. on Friday, November 10, in the 3900 block of Walker Avenue in Hinds County, wearing a black coat and black leggings. MBI says she has a tattoo on her right leg from her thigh to her calf and a sleeve tattoo on her right arm. Authorities believe Precious is traveling in a 2007 black Dodge Charger.

