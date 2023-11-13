Promote Your Business
Son of former Miss Mississippi accused of ‘deeply disturbing’ murder of wife

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of a former Miss Mississippi who was arrested on November 9, has now been accused of murdering his wife.   

35-year-old Samuel Haskell Jr. was taken into custody after what are believed to be his wife’s remains were found in a dumpster in California.

His wife’s parents are also missing.

This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell,...
This undated photo combination provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows Mei Haskell, left, and her parents, YanXiang Wang and Gaoshan Li. Mei's husband, Samuel Haskell IV, is suspected of killing her. Police have arrested Haskell IV, in connection with the discovery of a torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The LAPD confirmed Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, the arrest of Haskell on suspicion of murder while officials attempt to identify the torso that was found within a bag in a dumpster several days earlier.(Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Investigators say they found blood and other evidence inside Haskell’s home.

His bond has been set at $2 million and he’s due in court Monday.

Haskell is the son of Mary Donnelly Haskell, who was Miss Mississippi in 1977.

His father is Amory native Sam Haskell, a high-profile Hollywood talent agent who retired to Oxford.

