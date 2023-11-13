Son of former Miss Mississippi accused of ‘deeply disturbing’ murder of wife
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The son of a former Miss Mississippi who was arrested on November 9, has now been accused of murdering his wife.
35-year-old Samuel Haskell Jr. was taken into custody after what are believed to be his wife’s remains were found in a dumpster in California.
His wife’s parents are also missing.
Investigators say they found blood and other evidence inside Haskell’s home.
His bond has been set at $2 million and he’s due in court Monday.
Haskell is the son of Mary Donnelly Haskell, who was Miss Mississippi in 1977.
His father is Amory native Sam Haskell, a high-profile Hollywood talent agent who retired to Oxford.
