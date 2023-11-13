Quiet Today; Heavy Rain Tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We have issued a First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday for heavy rainfall with totals between 2 and 3 inches over a short time period. This will be the heaviest and most impactful rain event we have seen in months!

Today will be mostly quiet, with light showers in our southern counties as the system bringing heavy rain tomorrow moves closer. Temperatures will warm from the mid and upper 50s to the mid and upper 60s through the afternoon. As we get later into the day rain coverage will continue increasing. Tuesday will be cooler as far as temperatures are concerned thanks to clouds and rain across the area. Keep that rain gear close because it’s likely to be a washout! Rain will stick around overnight Tuesday night and into Wednesday for some.

Thursday through the weekend should be quiet and dry. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s with overnight temperatures dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be more sunshine, but some clouds will still persist.

Looking ahead at the beginning of next week - we want to bring you the first alert on another system that could bring another round of heavy rain and even a few strong storms. We will monitor this as we go through this week.

