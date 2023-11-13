Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State has fired head football coach Zach Arnett.

“As part of my thorough and continued evaluation, I have determined that a change in leadership is necessary to move our football program forward and position it for the highest level of success,” Bulldogs athletic director Zac Selmon said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for Zach Arnett and am incredibly appreciative of the effort he put forth in leading our football program. However, the progress and on-field results have not been of the standard required for Mississippi State to achieve the level of success we need and expect.”

Mississippi State Announces Change In Football Leadershiphttps://t.co/H2MaJ4O8YU — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) November 13, 2023

Arnett became the Bulldogs’ 35th football coach on Dec. 15, 2022, following the death of coach Mike Leach.

MSU senior offensive analyst Greg Knox will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the 2023 season. Knox has 35 years of coaching experience.

A national search for the Bulldogs’ next head football coach is underway.

