Man wanted for capital murder in Jackson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted for capital murder in Jackson.
The U.S. Marshals Service says Genesis Moore, 22, is described as a Black man around five feet, six inches tall.
Authorities say Moore has a violent criminal history and is known to have ties in various areas of Jackson.
There is a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477 or submit a top by going to www.P3tips.com/116.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.