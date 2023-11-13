JPD investigating homicide on Hair Street
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a homicide on Hair Street.
The homicide was confirmed by Jackson Police Department Precinct 2 Cmdr. Julian Lonie.
This is a developing story.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.