JPD investigating homicide on Hair Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a homicide on Hair Street.

The homicide was confirmed by Jackson Police Department Precinct 2 Cmdr. Julian Lonie.

This is a developing story.

