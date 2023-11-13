Promote Your Business
JPD investigating homicide on Hair Street

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are investigating a homicide on Hair Street.

The homicide was confirmed by Jackson Police Department Precinct 2 Cmdr. Julian Lonie.

This is a developing story.

