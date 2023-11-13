Hearing could determine how much Jackson is fined for failing to pick up trash

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An evidentiary hearing is slated for early next year in a case that could determine how much Jackson will be fined for failing to provide residential garbage collections back in the spring.

On Monday, Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Executive Director Chris Wells set a hearing for January 25, 2024, before the Mississippi Commission on Environmental Quality.

The commission will determine whether Jackson should be fined for failing to provide collections from April 1 to April 18, 2023.

The interruption in service occurred after the city council failed to approve a new contract with Richard’s Disposal, and after the mayor refused to bring a contract with a second or third firm forward for consideration.

According to the letter, the city’s failure to provide curbside services was a violation of state law and likely to “cause pollution of the air and waters of the state.”

“Inspections conducted by MDEQ on Friday, April 7... confirmed that the city’s failure to provide curbside garbage collection resulted in garbage and other solid waste being dumped, stored, stockpiled, and otherwise placed curbside and in streets,” Wells wrote.

The city and MDEQ had been in talks for months regarding potential fines. In April, MDEQ urged the city to resume collections, saying each violation could net the city a $25,000-a-day penalty.

Wells’ decision to schedule a hearing is likely a sign those talks broke down.

Typically, when violations occur, MDEQ will attempt to work with an entity on a potential settlement. A settlement would likely be less expensive than any fines imposed by the commission.

It’s unclear how much in fines the city is facing.

MDEQ letter by Anthony Warren on Scribd

