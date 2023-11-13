First Alert Forecast:

Promote Your Business
The most rain we've seen in months will come over the next 24 to 48 hours.
The most rain we've seen in months will come over the next 24 to 48 hours.(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Besides a few light showers off to the south, most locations will head into this evening cloudy and cool. We will likely start to see more showers creep in from the south during the overnight period with lows down in the 50s.   A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday for the potential widespread scattered showers from a low-pressure lifting out of the southwest. This disturbance will likely bring us the most rainfall that we have seen in a while. Amounts will be highest to the south and east where up to 3″ could fall through Wednesday morning or so. This will definitely help out with our ongoing drought. While showers will be possible farther north, rainfall amounts aren’t as impressive and may be closer to 1″. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side through the day in the lower 60s. Scattered showers will remain possible into Wednesday with the low-pressure close by before it exits to the east. We should, for the most part, dry out by the end of the week as temperatures warm up to the lower 70s. Our next best chance for rain looks to hold off until Monday of next week from another possible cold front.

