Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances likely into Tuesday

Forecast rainfall totals
Forecast rainfall totals(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Cloudy and cool this afternoon to kick off the new work and school week. Other than light showers passing across the southernmost part of the area, most spots will likely stay on the drier side as highs reach the middle to upper 60s. We will likely start to see more showers creep in from the south during the overnight period with lows down in the 50s.

TUESDAY: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday for the potential widespread scattered showers from a low-pressure lifting out of the southwest. This disturbance will likely bring us the most rainfall that we have seen in a while. Amounts will be highest to the south and east where up to 3″ could fall through Wednesday morning or so. This will definitely help out with our ongoing drought. While showers will be possible farther north, rainfall amounts aren’t as impressive and may be closer to 1″. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side through the day in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers will remain possible into Wednesday with the low-pressure close by before it exits to the east. We should, for the most part, dry out by the end of the week as temperatures warm up to the lower 70s. Our next best chance for rain looks to hold off until late Sunday into Monday of next week from another possible cold front. Stay tuned for more details on this system closer to time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified
19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road

Latest News

The most rain we've seen in months will come over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Quiet Today; Heavy Rain Tomorrow
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Sunday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase this week
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase as a First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday