First Alert Forecast: increasing rain chances likely into Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Cloudy and cool this afternoon to kick off the new work and school week. Other than light showers passing across the southernmost part of the area, most spots will likely stay on the drier side as highs reach the middle to upper 60s. We will likely start to see more showers creep in from the south during the overnight period with lows down in the 50s.

TUESDAY: A First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday for the potential widespread scattered showers from a low-pressure lifting out of the southwest. This disturbance will likely bring us the most rainfall that we have seen in a while. Amounts will be highest to the south and east where up to 3″ could fall through Wednesday morning or so. This will definitely help out with our ongoing drought. While showers will be possible farther north, rainfall amounts aren’t as impressive and may be closer to 1″. Temperatures will also be on the cooler side through the day in the lower 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Scattered showers will remain possible into Wednesday with the low-pressure close by before it exits to the east. We should, for the most part, dry out by the end of the week as temperatures warm up to the lower 70s. Our next best chance for rain looks to hold off until late Sunday into Monday of next week from another possible cold front. Stay tuned for more details on this system closer to time.

