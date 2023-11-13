Capitol Police chase ends in arrest of 21-year-old man
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after leading Capitol Police on a short chase.
LaMarcus Butler was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and possession of marijuana with a firearm enhancement.
It all began when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on a vehicle near Bailey Avenue.
The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit before losing control of the vehicle near Holmes Avenue.
No injuries were reported.
