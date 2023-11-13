Capitol Police chase ends in arrest of 21-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 21-year-old man is behind bars after leading Capitol Police on a short chase.

LaMarcus Butler was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and possession of marijuana with a firearm enhancement.

It all began when police attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 10:30 a.m. on a vehicle near Bailey Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit before losing control of the vehicle near Holmes Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

