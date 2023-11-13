Promote Your Business
4 wanted for aggravated assault in Copiah County

Dartavious Rockingham, 28, Daryl Kenyae Yarn Jr., 22, D’Nija Brown, 20, and Aleya Mitchell, 22...
Dartavious Rockingham, 28, Daryl Kenyae Yarn Jr., 22, D’Nija Brown, 20, and Aleya Mitchell, 22 (Left to Right)(Copiah County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COPIAH CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Four people are wanted for aggravated assault in Crystal Springs.

The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on November 7 shortly after midnight.

Warrants have been issued for Dartavious Rockingham, 28, Daryl Kenyae Yarn Jr., 22, D’Nija Brown, 20, and Aleya Mitchell, 22.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, please contact the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 894-3011.

