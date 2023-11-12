Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say

A police officer is fighting for their life after being shot near campus.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A Virginia State University police officer was shot early Sunday morning near campus, WWBT reports.

Police say the incident happened just after 1:30 am in the 3400 block of Boisseau Street.

An officer was in the process of investigating an on-campus disturbance when they were shot. The officer, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. Police are now searching for the suspect involved.

The VSU campus remains on lockdown as a precaution.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

Latest News

FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER Sunday Morning