Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller Avenue.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials with Biloxi PD confirm that one person is dead following a shooting in Biloxi late Friday night.

The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller Avenue. Police were called to the area following the shooting.

Investigators at the scene found a blood trail in the 500 block of Esters Boulevard, which led to the discovery of a dead male, who had been shot.

Biloxi Criminal and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Those with information on the incident are urged to call Biloxi PD Criminal Investigations at 228-435-6112 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
‘Justice for Cole’: Rankin Co. woman who stabbed, killed fiancé released on bond
Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing, killing fiancé released on bond
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Tunica Resorts that killed a...
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum