Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Jan. 6 rioter known as ‘QAnon Shaman’ running for Congress

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional...
Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.(Source: Alexandria Sheriff's Office/DC Police Dept.)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 1:01 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The man known as the “QAnon Shaman” who gained notoriety for breaking into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is running for Congress.

Jacob Chansley has filed paperwork to run as a libertarian in Arizona’s 8th Congressional District. As a Jan. 6 rioter, he wore a horned fur hat and red, white and blue face paint and sat inside the Senate chamber.

Chansley pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding in relation to the Capitol attack. He was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 and was released to a halfway house last March.

Though he previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman,” Chansley has since disavowed the QAnon movement, the Associated Press reports.

Rep. Debbie Lesko, the Republican lawmaker who currently represents the congressional district, announced in October she would not be running for re-election, according to AP. Her term officially ends in January 2025.

Chansley is among the more than 700 people who have been sentenced in relation to Capitol riot-related federal crimes, AP reports.

The U.S. Constitution does not prohibit felons from holding federal office, but Arizona law prohibits felons from voting until they have completed their sentence.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
‘Justice for Cole’: Rankin Co. woman who stabbed, killed fiancé released on bond
Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing, killing fiancé released on bond
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Netanyahu rejects growing calls for a cease-fire as Israel battles Hamas outside main Gaza hospital
Jeff Pettiford says he will never forget the incident when two people armed with guns ran up to...
Family carjacked in their own driveway: ‘There was a lot of fear’
Two people armed with guns ran into the family’s backyard and demanded their car keys, as seen...
Caught on camera: Chicago family carjacked at gunpoint outside their home