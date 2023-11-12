First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain chances drop off today, 20% or less across much of the viewing area, but cloudiness will continue. Low pressure moving across the Gulf states is our next weathermaker. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see some of the heaviest rainfall we’ve seen in many months. One to three inches will be possible. Therefore, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as the rain event begins. While not a drought buster, it will certainly put a dent in our deficit. The cool rain and cloud cover will help maintain a below normal high temperature range for a couple of days mid-week, otherwise we’ll be at or above our average high of 68. The other side of the coin is our nighttime lows will be warmer than normal. We would expect the mid-40s, but we’ll see the mid-50s through the work week.

No tropical storm formation is expected over the 2 days. On a side note, hurricane season comes to a close, officially, in about two and half weeks.

