Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast:

A First Alert Weather Day for Your Work Week
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rain chances drop off today, 20% or less across much of the viewing area, but cloudiness will continue. Low pressure moving across the Gulf states is our next weathermaker. Tuesday and Wednesday we will see some of the heaviest rainfall we’ve seen in many months. One to three inches will be possible. Therefore, we have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday as the rain event begins. While not a drought buster, it will certainly put a dent in our deficit. The cool rain and cloud cover will help maintain a below normal high temperature range for a couple of days mid-week, otherwise we’ll be at or above our average high of 68. The other side of the coin is our nighttime lows will be warmer than normal. We would expect the mid-40s, but we’ll see the mid-50s through the work week.

No tropical storm formation is expected over the 2 days. On a side note, hurricane season comes to a close, officially, in about two and half weeks.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER Sunday Morning

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
The shooting took place around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of Esters Boulevard and Keller...
One dead following shooting in Biloxi, no suspects identified

Latest News

WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER
WLBT FIRST ALERT WEATHER Sunday Morning
First Alert Weather Day in place Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Increasing rain chances heading into next week
Ashley's Saturday Evening Forecast
Rain chances increase by Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decrease this weekend but widespread showers return next week