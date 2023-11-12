First Alert Forecast: Rain chances increase as a First Alert Weather Day is in place for Tuesday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: This evening, mostly cloudy skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall slightly into the middle and upper 50s. The majority of our viewing area will stay dry tonight, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out.

Monday: The start of the work week will be relatively quiet with cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. However, the chance for rain will increase throughout the evening and into the overnight hours as a low-pressure system moves north along the gulf coast. Rain coverage will increase overnight and for the start of Tuesday morning.

Extended forecast: A First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday as widespread showers will bring much need accumulation to help alleviate drought conditions. Rainfall totals could range between one to three inches with more showers expected south of I-20. A few showers are expected to linger into Wednesday but should decrease towards the end of this week. Another chance for showers and maybe a few thunderstorms will be possible heading into the start of Thanksgiving week.

