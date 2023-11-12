First Alert Forecast: Increasing rain chances heading into next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: The weather will stay relatively quiet tonight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 50s. A stray pop-up shower can’t be ruled out tonight but most of us will stay dry throughout the rest of this evening.

Sunday: Most of us will stay dry throughout Sunday but a few hit-or-miss showers will remain possible. Mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day and into the evening as temperatures stay in the middle and upper 60s.

Extended forecast: Rain chances increase for the beginning of next week as a low-pressure system brings more rainfall to the area starting Monday night. A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Tuesday as heavier downpours will be possible Tuesday morning, which could impact the morning commute. Rainfall estimates at this time could be anywhere between one and four inches. The chance for a few showers continues throughout the week but tapers off towards the end.

