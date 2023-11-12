Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Oklahoma

A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway...
A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.(Source: Gray News)
By KXII Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII/Gray News) - A 4-year-old boy died after he was run over by a trailer, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Troopers said in a report that a man was driving his truck and flatbed trailer through a pasture in Bokchito at 12:12 p.m. Saturday. A 4-year-old boy was riding on the trailer, KXII reports.

The truck turned right, and the boy fell off the trailer, according to the OHP report.

Troopers said the boy’s head was hit by a tire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KXII via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road
Three people killed after car shooting; car crashes into pole
1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
WLBT: The End Zone
The End Zone: Jackson Prep wins a playoff classic over MRA

Latest News

WLBT at 5a
FILE - A man sits on the rubble overlooking the debris of buildings that were targeted by...
Heavy fighting rages near main Gaza hospital as Netanyahu dismisses calls for a cease-fire
Adam Green (left), a 16-year Army veteran, saved Air Force veteran John Curney after he choked...
Army veteran saves choking Air Force veteran on his birthday
An Army veteran is being called a hero for saving an Air Force veteran who choked on a sausage...
Air Force veteran, daughter thank Army veteran who saved him from choking