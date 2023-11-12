Promote Your Business
1 found dead after shooting in Panola County, deputies say

By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANOLA CO., Miss. (WMC) - A person was found dead after a shooting in Panola County on Saturday morning, according to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 4:00 a.m. on Milam Road, west of Batesville.

When they arrived at the address they found a person dead on the scene.

A person of interest has been developed, according to deputies.

This is an ongoing investigation.

