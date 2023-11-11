Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A death investigation is underway in Hinds County.

Sheriff Tyree Jones says deputies responded to Terry Road near Lebanon Pine Grove Road at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, regarding an unresponsive white woman in the roadway.

She was wearing a burgundy Hinds Community College Rankin Campus t-shirt, black leggings, and a burgundy Puckett Wolves jacket.

The sheriff says there were visible signs of injuries, but the cause of death is unknown at this time.

If you have any information, please contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 352-1521.

