Reed wins 100th game as head coach of JSU women’s basketball

Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed cuts down the net after winning the Southwestern Athletic...
Jackson State head coach Tomekia Reed cuts down the net after winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference tournament championship against Alcorn State, Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)(Julie Bennett | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College basketball season has begun, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed has already put her name in the school’s history books.

Wednesday, the head women’s basketball coach won her 100th game at the helm of the program as the Lady Tigers thumped LeMoyne-Owen 113-39 in JSU’s season-opening game to begin the 2023-24 season.

The Jackson native began her sixth season as the head coach at JSU as the third-winningest head coach in the program’s history.

During her time at Jackson State, Reed and the Lady Tigers have won four straight SWAC Regular Season titles from 2020-2023, thirty-four straight regular season conference matchups from 2020-2023, two SWAC Tournament Championships, and two NCAA Tournament births.

Reed and Jackson State will play their second game of the season against Tougaloo College on Wednesday, November 15.

Click here to view the full schedule.

