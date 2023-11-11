Reed wins 100th game as head coach of JSU women’s basketball

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - College basketball season has begun, and Jackson State’s Tomekia Reed has already put her name in the school’s history books.

Wednesday, the head women’s basketball coach won her 100th game at the helm of the program as the Lady Tigers thumped LeMoyne-Owen 113-39 in JSU’s season-opening game to begin the 2023-24 season.

Congratulations to @GoJSUTigersWBB head coach Tomekia Reed (@CoachTReed) on reaching 100 wins st Jackson State at the top of her sixth season with the Tigers🔥#TheeILove | #GoJSUTigersWBB🐅 pic.twitter.com/nLqBBLDSEb — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) November 10, 2023

The Jackson native began her sixth season as the head coach at JSU as the third-winningest head coach in the program’s history.

During her time at Jackson State, Reed and the Lady Tigers have won four straight SWAC Regular Season titles from 2020-2023, thirty-four straight regular season conference matchups from 2020-2023, two SWAC Tournament Championships, and two NCAA Tournament births.

Reed and Jackson State will play their second game of the season against Tougaloo College on Wednesday, November 15.

