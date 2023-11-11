No removal of illegal dumping angers Siwell Road homeowners

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County homeowners say the county is ignoring repeated pleas to remove items dumped along roadsides.

In portions of southwest Hinds County, you will find large items and trash tossed among the trees lining the pavement.

“I’ve been calling Hinds County Public Works every week for nine weeks,” said Irish Patrick-Williams.

The sight of a recliner and large chair on North Siwell Road angers her and other area homeowners.

“Every time I call the story that I get is well the truck’s down,” said Patrick-Williams. “I’m like ok the truck’s down. The truck’s down for nine weeks what is plan b? No one can ever give me what plan B is.”

At the intersecting McRaven Road, there is more debris thrown onto the roadside. Beside a “No Dumping” sign are a mattress and tires.

Farther east, another full-size mattress lays in the open. Disgusted motorists want them gone. They said the problem is escalating.

“So weekly there’s more debris being added, and no one is addressing moving it,” said the angry Hinds County resident. “At some point in time, it’s going to be out of hand.”

The nearly 30-year homeowner wants cameras and those responsible prosecuted.

“I have seen people from other areas, different tag numbers that are coming and throwing out their debris,” added Patrick-Williams. “Those people that are coming into my community are leaving a good clean nice community to come junk mine up. so you need to stay out of Hinds county with your trash.”

Hinds County Public Works could not be reached Friday, because the office is closed for Veterans Day. We will follow up next week in hopes of learning about a solution for residents.

