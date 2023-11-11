Promote Your Business
Ice skating set to return to Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.
Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March.(WLOX)
By Cody Heaster
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re looking to have a little winter fun, ice skating at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum is set to return once again this year.

Ice skating sessions start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and run all the way through the end of March. Each session lasts 90 minutes.

The rink opens Sunday, Nov. 12, just in time for some holiday fun as families gather to spend Thanksgiving together.

Tickets to skate are $13, which also includes ice skate rental. For an additional $10, Bobby the Seal skate aids are also available.

Tickets must be purchased in person one hour prior to the session beginning. Tickets can not be purchased in advance, online, or over the phone. Each session has limited capacity, so getting tickets early is encouraged.

Concessions are only available on Fridays and Saturdays. Birthdays can be booked through the website or by phone. Private ice rental is available on dates when public skating sessions are not being held.

To get to the rink, enter through gate 1 off of Highway 90 and park in lot 3. Tickets can be purchased at the box office at the North Arena entrance.

For a complete schedule of times and days that skating will be held, click here.

