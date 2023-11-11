First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -

We are anticipating an area of low pressure to swing in from the southwest off the Gulf of Mexico Monday night into Tuesday. Severe storms are not likely, but this will bring us the most amount of rainfall we’ve probably seen in months. Disruption to at least the morning commute is likely Tuesday. 1 to 3 inches of rain are expected from this event. As such, we are issuing a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday at this time. There are plenty of clouds in the forecast over the coming days and a wet weather pattern is beginning to evolve as well. We could see areas of rain for part of this weekend again as temperatures bottom out in the 50s and barely rise into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with mostly cloudy skies. Things could dry out temporarily as we get into Sunday, but there will likely be breaks of sunshine as well. The front will stall just to our south keeping an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast early next week as an area of low-pressure forms in The Gulf and tracks toward us. The average high and low this time of year is 69 and 45. Sunrise is 6:26am and the sunset is 5:02pm.

