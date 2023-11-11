First Alert Forecast: Rain chances decrease this weekend but widespread showers return next week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today: A few lingering showers will continue this morning but taper off heading into Saturday afternoon. Keep the rain gear on hand as a few pop-up showers will still be possible throughout Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be on the cooler side with highs only reaching the middle 60s. Overnight, rain chances will drop off.

Sunday: Most of us will stay dry throughout Sunday but a few hit-or-miss showers can’t be ruled out. Mostly cloudy skies stick around throughout the day and into the evening as temperatures stay in the middle and upper 60s.

Extended forecast: Rain chances increase for the beginning of next week as a low-pressure system brings more rainfall to the area starting Monday night. A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Tuesday as heavier downpours will be possible Tuesday morning, which could impact the morning commute. Rainfall estimates at this time could be anywhere between one and four inches. The chance for a few showers continues throughout the week but tapers off by Friday.

