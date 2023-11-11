The End Zone: Jackson Prep wins a playoff classic over MRA

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Prep beats Madison-Ridgeland Academy in a playoff game for the ages to highlight The End Zone’s Week 13 coverage.

Click here to view playoff scores from across the state.

MRA vs. Jackson Prep

Although MRA has beaten Prep in the regular season the last two seasons, the Patriots of Jackson Prep continue to have MRA’s number in the playoffs.

With a berth to the MAIS 6A State Championship on the line, both teams laid it all out on the gridiron on a muggy Friday night.

On the second drive of the game, MRA was looking likely to score in the red zone until John White, the state’s all-time passing yards leader, was picked off by Jackson Prep’s Micah Stallworth.

A play later, Jackson Prep QB Parker Puckett rushed home the first TD of the game to put the Patriots over MRA 7-0.

White would respond with an 80-yard touchdown pass to tie the game up at halftime.

After the break, Prep picked up where they left off as Cole Gideon rushed into the MRA end zone to take a 14-7 lead.

The two programs would go back and forth for the remainder of the game, but it was Jackson Prep that pulled away with a 28-25 victory over MRA to set up a championship game against Hartfield.

Hartfield vs. Jackson Academy

Hartfield thumps JA 35-7 to secure place in MAIS 6A State Championship game

Copiah Academy vs. Adams County Christian

Adams County Christian upsets Copiah Academy 21-14.

Tri-County vs. Centerville Academy

The Rebels shutout Centerville 45-0.

Canton Academy vs. Greenville St. Joseph

Greenville St. Joseph wins a close playoff matchup 28-27.

Brandon vs. Harrison Central

The Bulldogs cruise past Harrison Central 41-13. Brandon will host Pearl in a rematch of the Rankin County Super Bowl next Friday.

Pearl at Gulfport

Pearl upsets Gulfport 17-13, will rematch rivals Brandon in the next round

Warren Central vs. Saltillo

The Vikings crush Saltillo 46-19.

Terry at George County

Terry wins a high-scoring affair on the road 41-39.

Florence vs. Wayne County

The Eagles shut out Wayne County 36-0.

Velma Jackson vs. South Delta

The undefeated Falcons beat South Delta 40-8.

