Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

1 woman, 2 men killed after vehicle with bullet holes hit pole near casino in Tunica Co., deputies say

The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Tunica Resorts that killed a...
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at Tunica Resorts that killed a woman and two men.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - One woman and two men are dead after Tunica Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered them in a car that had struck a pole on Casino Center Drive in n Robinsonville Mississippi, on Friday night, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a call at 9:24 p.m. that a vehicle had run off the road and was possibly on fire on Casino Center Drive in Robinsonville.

Deputies made it to the scene at 9:26 p.m. and noticed that the vehicle had hit a pole.

They also discovered that the vehicle had several bullet holes. Tunica County Sheriff’s Office then initiated an investigation.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol Crime Scene Unit, a State Investigator from the MS Bureau of Investigation, along with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Reconstruction Team is assisting with the Investigation.

Going forward, ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) is also being requested to assist with the investigation as evidence and information is developed surrounding the use of firearms in this shooting.

The three victims were identified by law enforcement:

  • Deshun Montarrio Isabell, 24 years old, of Tunica, MS
  • Steven Dewayne Burts, 23 years old, of Dundee, MS
  • Tednequa Tenice Moore, 25 years old, of Robinsonville, MS

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone who has information about these homicides to please notify the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at 662-363- 1411 or Tunica County CrimeStoppers at 662-910-0400.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank
‘Justice for Cole’: Rankin Co. woman who stabbed, killed fiancé released on bond
Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing, killing fiancé released on bond
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

Latest News

Woman wearing Hinds Community College t-shirt, Puckett jacket found dead on Terry Road
Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
19-year-old Joshua Brown is charged with murder in the shooting death of Jackson State...
Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi