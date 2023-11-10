Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman wearing all black tries and fails to rob Mississippi bank

(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A woman is wanted for attempting to rob a Mississippi bank on Thursday.

The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office says at 2:52 p.m., the department received a call about a robbery at the Regions Bank in Bassfield.

Once deputies and investigator Vernon Dampier arrived, witnesses told them that a woman wearing all black entered the bank waving a black hand pistol and demanded money.

Bank employees say the woman was five feet seven inches tall and weighed 200 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says that once the suspect realized she was unsuccessful, she ran out the front door and entered this vehicle’s passenger side.

Getaway vehicle in Regions Bank attempted robbery.
Getaway vehicle in Regions Bank attempted robbery.(Jefferson Davis County Sheriff's Office)

Both suspects are missing and appear to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff’s office says.

If you have any information, please contact the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 792-5169.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare
The sheriff said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was...
Murder-suicide inside Eagle Lake mobile home under investigation

Latest News

Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Perrion Johnson
Vicksburg homicide suspect arrested in Texas
‘Rankin County 6′ plead guilty to state charges of beating, torturing two Black men
Sentencing for Rankin County ‘Goon Squad’ delayed to mid-January
Kyle Hilleary
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest