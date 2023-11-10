Vicksburg homicide suspect arrested in Texas

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Texas Police arrested a Vicksburg homicide suspect on Wednesday, Vicksburg Daily News reports.

Authorities took 18-year-old Perrion Johnson into custody in Austin, Texas. Johnson allegedly killed Preston Wilson, 22, on Harrison Street on July 18, 2023.

He was wanted on warrants for murder, drive-by shooting, and three counts of aggravated assault.

Vicksburg Daily News says that after Johnson waives extradition, he will be returned to Vicksburg.

