Two Mississippi Museums pay early tribute to veterans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Two Mississippi Museums holds services offering early tributes to our nation’s veterans. Ceremonies recognized the sacrifice of the veterans who served in all military branches.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann and House Speaker Philip Gunn participated in the event.

The Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General Major General Janson D. Boyles spoke about the importance of honoring veterans past and present.

A wreath-laying ceremony highlighted tributes to veterans today at the Two Mississippi Museums. Across the country, communities pause to remember veterans past and present.

U.S. Navy veteran David Pearson attended the event.

“What a path we have when we go into the military service and defend our country and defend liberty worldwide,” said Pearson.

“Of course, they gave us the freedom that we enjoy today, and they still do,” said Mississippi Department of Archives and History Board of Trustees president Spence Flatgard. “I mean they’re at their posts throughout the world, and we had veterans here and members of the military from all branches of the service here today.”

Veteran’s Day became a national holiday in 1938. The eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month was chosen in recognition of the end of World War One.

“(I’m) just trying to remember all the veterans who have served, that I served with during my time in the service, and the sacrifice that they did for us,” said U.S. Marine Corps veteran Carroll Davis.

Current military, veterans, and a family member are admitted free to the Two Museums through Saturday.

