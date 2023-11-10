Things To Know Friday, November 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing, killing fiancé released on bond

A Rankin County woman arrested and charged with murder in the stabbing death of her fiancé just after Valentine’s Day has been released on bond. At 12:06 a.m. on February 15, Rankin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a stabbing incident at a home in Audubon Circle. Ashley Shaw pleaded with police to “save her fiancé,” Cole Manseill, who suffered from a stab wound from Shaw and later died at the scene. Two children were in the house when the incident occurred. [READ: Rankin Co. woman accused of stabbing fiancé in the chest, killing him while two children were sleeping] Shaw spent almost nine months in custody but was released on bond on November 6.

2. 5-year-old boy locked on a Brookhaven school bus for hours, parents say

A Brookhaven family says their 5-year-old is traumatized after being left alone on a school bus for hours last week. Each morning around 7 a.m., Shameaka Washington says her three children get on a school bus in Brookhaven. This semester is the first year for her youngest son, 5-year-old Germani. “He’s always been so excited about riding a school bus. He gets on there with his sister. She gets dropped off before he does,” Washington said. Last Thursday, Washington says that all changed when she got a phone call.

3. What healthcare solutions could be on the table for 2024?

Medicaid expansion is a phrase that’s gotten caught up in politics. State medical groups say healthcare shouldn’t be political, but with the election behind us, we’re on your side asking leaders if they can move past the rhetoric and make changes. “Lieutenant Governor and presumed Speaker have both expressed an interest in doing something,” said House Minority Leader Rep. Robert Johnson regarding healthcare. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson thinks there’s a window to get something done on the healthcare issue in 2024. Johnson says the legislature will be responsible for finding a solution that they can offer up to Reeves, one that he’ll accept or at least one they support enough to override a veto. But it likely won’t be called Medicaid expansion.

