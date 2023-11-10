Promote Your Business
Southern Miss baseball releases 2024 schedule

Southern Mississippi Dustin Dickerson (10) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a...
Southern Mississippi Dustin Dickerson (10) is congratulated by his teammates after hitting a third inning home run against Tennessee during an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Hattiesburg, Miss. The game was halted twice due to weather concerns and finally suspended in the fifth inning with play resuming Sunday morning. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Southern Miss baseball has released its 2024 schedule as a new era awaits.

The Golden Eagles are coming off a historic season after hosting two consecutive NCAA Super Regionals at Pete Taylor Park for the first time in school history.

Southern Miss had a record of 46-20 last season and is one of only two programs in NCAA Division I baseball to win at least forty games for six straight years. The Golden Eagles won the Sun Belt Tournament in its inaugural season in the competition and the Auburn Regional.

[READ: How a freshman from Brandon saved Southern Miss’ season]

This upcoming season, USM will be led by the former long-time assistant coach to the legendary Scott Berry and now head coach Christian Ostrander.

He will spearhead the defending Sun Belt Tournament Champions into another impressive schedule against strong opponents on their quest to reach the College World Series for the first time since 2009.

The Golden Eagles will play 31 home games, including 11 games coming against teams that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

Six of those eleven programs ranked in the top 50 in RPI last season. Those teams include Indiana State, Alabama, Coastal Carolina, Troy, Mississippi State, and Louisiana.

Twenty-one games will be on the road and three games will be played at a neutral site, including meetings with Ole Miss and Mississippi at Trustmark Park in Pearl and and contest with Nicholls State at MGM Park in Biloxi.

USM’s season will begin the season at home with a three-game weekend series against Marist on February 16-18.

Click here to see the full schedule.

