Sentencing for Rankin County ‘Goon Squad’ delayed to mid-January

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - All six former Rankin County law enforcement officers involved in the beating and torture of two Black men have had their sentencing dates delayed.

Sentencing had been scheduled to begin Nov. 14, but U.S. District Judge Tom Lee said the court would delay it in response to motions from some of the former officers.

Their attorneys said they needed more time to evaluate presentencing reports and prepare objections, the judge said.

The six officers, who are all white, entered a Braxton home without a warrant on Jan. 24, 2023, and assaulted Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Parker with a sex toy and using stun guns and other objects to abuse them over a roughly 90-minute period.

Jenkins was shot in the mouth. After this, the officers conspired to plant and tamper with evidence instead of providing medical aid.

All of the officers have plead guilty to their charges.

Below is when federal court filings show each officer will be sentenced:

Hunter Thomas Elward: January 16 at 9 a.m.

Jeffrey Arwood Middleton: January 16 at 1 p.m.

Daniel Ready Opdyke: January 18 at 9 a.m.

Christian Lee Dedmon: January 18 at 1 p.m.

Brett Morris McAlpin: January 19 at 9 a.m.

Joshua Allen Hartfield: January 19 at 1 p.m.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.