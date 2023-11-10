Promote Your Business
Rain is Finally Here!

Elise’s Forecast
Rain in the picture early this morning will stick around through the afternoon.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s finally here!

Our rainy days have begun, so keep the jacket and the umbrella close by. Today will see light showers through the morning, with coverage tapering off as we get later into the day. Temperatures will be much cooler than they have been with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Overnight tonight, temperatures will cool to the low and middle 50s. Tomorrow will bring highs just below seasonable, in the low to mid-60s, and more chances for rain.

In fact, rain chances stay in the forecast with us for the next 10 days (wow!), and we have another especially good chance by the middle of next week. As far as highs and lows go you can expect to see seasonable conditions for about the next week. Highs will reach into the mid and upper 60s and lows will drop to the upper 40s and low 50s. Over the next 7 days, we expect to see around 2 inches of rain in central MS! This will finally bring some positive adjustments to our drought monitor and fire danger conditions.

There is now another system to watch in the tropics. It’s small and the chance for development is low, but we will monitor this disturbance in the Caribbean and keep you posted on the latest.

