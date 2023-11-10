Public access gate to be installed on Meadowbrook Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another public access gate is going up in Northeast Jackson.

On Tuesday, the city council approved a request from the Greater Eastover Neighborhood Foundation to install a device on Meadowbrook Road.

The measure was approved on a 5-2 vote, with Councilmen Kenneth Stokes and Vernon Hartley voting against it.

Council President Aaron Banks and council members Ashby Foote, Angelique Lee, Brian Grizzell, and Virgi Lindsay backed the measure.

Foote urged the council’s support, saying the association has addressed concerns of nearby neighborhoods, and that the gates would improve property values and help deter crime.

“They set a good example for other neighborhoods all across the city, as far as making the neighborhood livable and [providing] a high quality of life,” he said.

Stokes says he consistently votes against gates and believes a better way to fight crime is to have more police officers.

“I can understand some trying to move toward gates. However, my vote has always been against gating because certain neighborhoods cannot gate,” he said. “I hope that we will increase our number of police officers and get that police force up.”

Unlike private gates, public access gates don’t require a key or a code to open. Motorists simply must drive up and wait for them to open.

The devices are designed to deter crime and stop speeding, while at the same time keeping neighborhoods open to the public.

Greater Eastover Executive Director Dana Robertson says she appreciates the council’s vote, saying it’s been a “very long process.”

The neighborhood first began working on a gating plan about five or six years ago.

The Meadowbrook device was one of six the foundation was hoping to get installed. However, the location was removed so the other gates would have a better chance of being approved.

“I really felt like once people saw that they weren’t going to be as much of an impediment to [traffic], that they would be more receptive to having one at Meadowbrook,” she said. “I really didn’t expect us to have the opposition that we had initially because I felt people would be comfortable with the idea once we had the other ones up.”

No one spoke in opposition to the gate at Tuesday’s public hearing.

Eastover has gates at Eastover Drive and Ridgewood Road, on Lake Circle Drive, Douglass Drive, and Eastbourne Drive, and at the intersection of Quail Run and East Manor.

The Meadowbrook gate will be located in the street’s 2200 block, east of East Ridge Drive.

With the last major hurdle cleared, it’s still unclear when construction would begin. “The contractor that installed the other five is working on an estimate for me right now,” Robertson said. “We’ll just kind of go from there once we get that.”

