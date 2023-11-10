Promote Your Business
Olive Branch pastor suspended after child exploitation arrest

Kyle Hilleary
Kyle Hilleary(Desoto County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An Olive Branch pastor is facing charges of exploitation of a child.

Kyle Hilleary was arrested November 7 and released on a $250,000 bond the same day.

Details of his arrest have not been revealed.

Following his suspension, Hilleary was suspended from his job with Cedar View Baptist Church.

“We will comply with the authorities to the fullest extent, should they choose to question Cedar View Baptist Church. As of this writing, we have not been contacted by any governmental authorities, and we have had no direct contact with Kyle or members of his family,” Pastor Matthew Moore said in a statement.

Hilleary was also employed by Cross Creek Christian Academy. School officials say he was terminated after they learned of his arrest.

