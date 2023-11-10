Man arrested, faces multiple charges after shooting into Vicksburg home

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man faces multiple charges and received a $500,000 bond after shooting into a home in Vicksburg.

According to Vicksburg Police, Shcobey Wildee, 25, of Vicksburg, was arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday after an incident occurred earlier that day.

Police say Wildee shot into a home on Sherman Avenue after an ongoing dispute over a woman.

He was arrested shortly after the shooting and was charged with a drive-by shooting, shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting an unoccupied vehicle, and three counts of aggravated assault.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

The 25-year-old appeared at the Vicksburg Municipal Court on Thursday, where he received a $500,000 bond. He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury.

