Hinds Co. Circuit Court upholds life sentence for man convicted of first-degree murder

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds Circuit Court 2nd District Judge Debra Gibbs ruled to uphold the life sentence of a man convicted of first-degree murder.

Willie Bingham, was sentenced to life in prison for killing David Nelson, the brother of Edwards Police Chief Terrance Crump.

After the March 24, 2018 crime, Bingham turned himself into authorities, was given a $1 million bond and later convicted of first-degree murder before being sentenced to life.

However, Bingham appealed the decision claiming “it was necessary to kill Nelson” in order to save his own life.

But after reviewing the record, arguments of counsel, and details of the case, Judge Gibbs ruled to uphold the initial sentence.

“It’s an unfortunate situation on both sides,” Lisa Nelson said at the time of the murder - the sister of David Nelson. “We truly hate the situation.

Read all details of the Mississippi Court of Appeals decision below.

