First Alert Forecast:

Upcoming rain chances
Upcoming rain chances
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday will be the last day in the 80s for a while.  There are plenty of clouds in the forecast over the coming days and a wet weather pattern is beginning to evolve as well.  We could see areas of rain beginning Friday morning again as temperatures bottom out in the 60s and stay there throughout the day with on and off rain.  An incoming cold front is on track to move into the region bringing much-needed rain chances. This front could potentially stall just to our south keeping an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast over the weekend as well into early next week. We’ll also see temperatures drop behind the front with highs fall back to the 60s through the weekend and most of next week.  As the system kicks back up from the Gulf, heavier rain chances might evolve Tuesday and Wednesday and there is even a hint at thunderstorms next Friday.  The average high and low this time of year is 69 and 45.  Sunrise is 6:25am and the sunset is 5:03pm.

