First Alert Forecast: rainy periods expected through today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: On and off light showers will continue throughout the day as a cold front tracks off to the south. Afternoon temperatures will also run much cooler today in the wake of the front in the 50s to middle 60s. The potential for light rain will prevail into the overnight period as well with low temperatures down in the lower to middle 50s.

THIS WEEKEND: Keep your rain gear close by over the weekend! Our front will become stationary just to our south keeping a chance for passing showers in the forecast, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will remain on the cooler side too in the lower 60s for tomorrow and in the middle/upper 60s by Sunday afternoon.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Fortunately, we will keep this unsettled weather pattern with us into early next week. Models are in a good agreement that another disturbance will move in from the southwest late Monday into Tuesday, bringing a chance for more showers. This round could also feature heavier rainfall, which would benefit our ongoing drought. Highs will stay in the 60s during this time before warming back up to the lower 70s by the end of the week.

