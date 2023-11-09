Things To Know Thursday, November 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. ‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody

In June, a correctional officer in Louisiana was fired after becoming a caretaker of an inmate’s child. She decided to take care of the baby for nearly two months, but it cost her job. [READ: ‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ Vicksburg woman loses job after adopting newborn child of inmate] A month later, the mom was reunited with her child. Now, the mother is nowhere to be found. The former Tallulah correctional officer from Vicksburg, Roberta Bell, tells 3 On Your Side that her worst nightmare is now a reality.

2. Ballot shortages in Mississippi created a problem for democracy on the day of a governor’s election

People in Mississippi's largest county are demanding answers about why some polling places ran out of ballots and voters had to wait for them to be replenished on the day the state was deciding its most competitive governor's race in a generation

People in Mississippi’s largest county are demanding answers about why some polling places ran out of ballots and voters had to wait for them to be replenished on the day the state was deciding its most competitive governor’s race in a generation. It’s unclear how many people left without voting, and activists and local leaders say election officials’ failure is shocking, especially in a state where civil rights leaders were beaten or killed in the 1960s and earlier to secure voting rights for Black residents. “If you can’t vote, that’s a problem for democracy,” said Paloma Wu, a Mississippi Center for Justice attorney who filed one of two lawsuits to keep polling places open later than usual in Hinds County.

3. 5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare

According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the infant was at Sunshine Preschool and Daycare on County Road 833 in Guntown, Mississippi.

A five-month-old baby was found unresponsive at a daycare in Lee County. According to Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green, the infant was at Sunshine Preschool and Daycare on County Road 833 in Guntown, Mississippi. An employee at the daycare found the child Tuesday afternoon. Shortly after the child was discovered, the baby was taken to a local hospital, where the infant passed away. Green said there is no foul play suspected. It is unknown what caused the death of the five-month-old child at this time.

