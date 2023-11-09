SR1 demonstrates several different STEM-related activities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - November 8th is International STEM Day.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

Non-profit SR1 demonstrated several different STEM related activities on Studio 3. SR1 offers free out-of-school programs for students in grades K-12.

You can call 601-206-4544 to sign up or get more information.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.