Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WLBT) - The son of a former Miss Mississippi has been arrested for a “deeply disturbing crime” in Los Angeles, TMZ reports.

According to the outlet, Samuel Haskell, 35, was arrested Wednesday after a bag containing a woman’s torso was discovered in a dumpster in Encino, California.

NBC News says that the woman’s torso was found wrapped in plastic in the parking lot of a commercial property.

The body was so dismembered that it could not be identified.

However, according to NBC Los Angeles, three people close to Samuel Haskell are currently missing: his wife and her two parents.

Haskell is the son of former Miss Mississippi Mary Donnelly Haskell and Emmy-winning mega-producer Sam Haskell, III.

Hudson Hickman, from left, Debbie Allen, Sam Haskell, Maria S. Schlatter and Joe Lazarov, winners of the Emmy for outstanding television movie for "Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square" pose for a portrait during the third ceremony of the Television Academy's 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the L.A. LIVE Event Deck on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) (Mark Von Holden | Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Donnelly Haskell was crowned Miss Mississippi in 1977. Sam Haskell, III was once a powerful agent in Hollywood, representing stars like Kathie Lee Gifford, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, Dolly Parton, George Clooney and Sela Ward.

He now runs Magnolia Hill Productions.

