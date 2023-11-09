Promote Your Business
Rainy Days Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
Rain stays in our forecast over the next 10 days.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the cusp of some much-needed rain!

Starting off our Thursday with more patchy to dense fog and very low visibility in our southern counties. This fog could once again creep as far north as the I-20 corridor, so be sure to get out the door a little earlier if it impacted you yesterday! One more mostly dry day ahead today, with plenty of clouds and temperatures warming to the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain will be here late today!

That’s right, it’s finally here! Over the next 24 hours our rain coverage will increase dramatically, and almost all of us will get some of that much needed water from the sky. For now, expect rain to stay in the forecast through the weekend and possibly even early next week. As far as how much rain is concerned, most places will get at least an inch over the next 48 hours. Cooler air will trail in behind the front too, with highs tomorrow in the low to mid 60s and a similar trend into the weekend. It looks like we will be seasonable into the early parts of next week as well, with chilly mornings in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s to low 70s.

