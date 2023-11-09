Rainy Days Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On the cusp of some much-needed rain!

Starting off our Thursday with more patchy to dense fog and very low visibility in our southern counties. This fog could once again creep as far north as the I-20 corridor, so be sure to get out the door a little earlier if it impacted you yesterday! One more mostly dry day ahead today, with plenty of clouds and temperatures warming to the upper 70s and low 80s. The rain will be here late today!

That’s right, it’s finally here! Over the next 24 hours our rain coverage will increase dramatically, and almost all of us will get some of that much needed water from the sky. For now, expect rain to stay in the forecast through the weekend and possibly even early next week. As far as how much rain is concerned, most places will get at least an inch over the next 48 hours. Cooler air will trail in behind the front too, with highs tomorrow in the low to mid 60s and a similar trend into the weekend. It looks like we will be seasonable into the early parts of next week as well, with chilly mornings in the upper 40s to low 50s and afternoons in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.