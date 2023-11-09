Montage Theater of Dance at Hinds CC to perform Willy Wonka

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Montage Theatre of Dance at Hinds Community College is performing Willy Wonka on November 14-16.

Cast members performed on Studio 3 and discussed the upcoming show.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.