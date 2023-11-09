Montage Theater of Dance at Hinds CC to perform Willy Wonka
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Montage Theatre of Dance at Hinds Community College is performing Willy Wonka on November 14-16.
Cast members performed on Studio 3 and discussed the upcoming show.
