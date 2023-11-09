Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Husband creates Taylor Swift ‘swear jar’ for wife

Dana Rice has to put a quarter in a "swear jar" every time she talks about Taylor Swift. (Source: @dana.rice.realtor / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHESDA, Md. (Gray News) – A husband in Maryland is putting a stop to his wife’s Taylor Swift obsession – or at least, he’s trying to.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dana Rice showed off the new “swear jar” in her house – but instead of owing money for saying curse words, she owes a quarter every time she talks about Swift.

A paper label on the jar reads:

“Taylor Swift Jar

Any mention of T. Swift and you owe $0.25.

I can’t take it anymore.

Travis Kelce included.”

That’s right – even if Rice mentions the Chiefs tight end, who is Swift’s new boyfriend, she owes money.

“I can’t take it no longer,” Rice’s husband says in the video as he is taping the label to the swear jar. Rice is heard laughing in the background.

The video went viral and has been viewed nearly 10 million times.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
The sheriff said the emergency call came from a family member outside the county who was...
Murder-suicide inside Eagle Lake mobile home under investigation
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley

Latest News

DIY Signs
DIY Signs
SR1 demonstrates several different STEM related activities
SR1
This booking photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Brent Ray Brewer....
Texas inmate who says death sentence based on false expert testimony faces execution
Emergency and law enforcement agencies respond to a possible hazmat situation at the King...
Election offices are sent envelopes with fentanyl or other substances
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy...
CAIR reports ‘Unprecedented’ number of Islamophobic incidents; White House announces strategy to combat it