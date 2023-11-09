A gun, an unrestrained baby and a ‘strong’ smell of marijuana lead to arrests during Ridgeland traffic stop

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A loaded gun, an unrestrained baby and ten grams of suspected marijuana landed two people in jail after a traffic stop in Ridgeland.

The incident happened on the night of October 29 on East County Line Road near West Frontage Road.

According to police, inside the vehicle were Brittney Bernard and Damien Mason. There was also a 1-year-old child who was not restrained.

Along with the unrestrained baby, officers then detected a “strong odor” of marijuana in the vehicle, authorities said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed forty-one dosage units of suspected MDMA or “Ecstasy,” four dosage units of suspected Hydrocodone, ten grams of suspected marijuana, $1,905 in cash, and a loaded gun.

The gun was hidden near where Mason was sitting.

Both were arrested for multiple drug offenses and Mason was also charged with a weapon in possession by a felon.

