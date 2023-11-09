Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

A gun, an unrestrained baby and a ‘strong’ smell of marijuana lead to arrests during Ridgeland traffic stop

Brittney Lashay Bernard and Damien Demond Mason
Brittney Lashay Bernard and Damien Demond Mason(Ridgeland Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A loaded gun, an unrestrained baby and ten grams of suspected marijuana landed two people in jail after a traffic stop in Ridgeland.

The incident happened on the night of October 29 on East County Line Road near West Frontage Road.

According to police, inside the vehicle were Brittney Bernard and Damien Mason. There was also a 1-year-old child who was not restrained.

Along with the unrestrained baby, officers then detected a “strong odor” of marijuana in the vehicle, authorities said.

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed forty-one dosage units of suspected MDMA or “Ecstasy,” four dosage units of suspected Hydrocodone, ten grams of suspected marijuana, $1,905 in cash, and a loaded gun.

The gun was hidden near where Mason was sitting.

Both were arrested for multiple drug offenses and Mason was also charged with a weapon in possession by a felon.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
LIVE RESULTS: See all winners of Decision 2023
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves greets a supporter at a election night party in...
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves wins 2nd term, defeating Democrat Brandon Presley
Voters waiting in line at the Wildwood voting precinct in Hinds County.
Circuit Judge denies request to keep polls open; MS GOP seeks to overturn chancery ruling
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare

Latest News

WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Thursday, November 9
Elise's Thursday Morning Forecast
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare