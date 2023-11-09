Gulfport man arrested, charged after stabbing woman over 50 times, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Nicholas Leshaun Unger, 41, is in custody and charged with one count of aggravated assault, Gulfport PD announced Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 15000 block of Government Street at around 3 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, a victim was found suffering from over 50 stab wounds on both her face and body.

Investigators later found that Unger had followed the victim home and attacked her after the two got into an argument. Police say during the attack, the victim’s daughter tried to stop Unger, which allowed the victim to flee into a bedroom. However, they say Unger forced his way into the room and continued his attack.

According to police, Unger was found on the scene and taken into custody. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Unger was processed and taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held in lieu of a $250,000 bond.

Those with information on the incident are urged to contact Gulfport PD at 228-868-5959 or Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.