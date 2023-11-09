Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, a former Moss Point school resource officer was arrested and charged with sex crimes, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes. Sheriff Ledbetter says the alleged crimes occurred from August of this year until the end of October.
Hayes was in court Thursday morning and was granted $30,000 bond on each charge.
Hayes is no longer employed by the Moss Point School District.
MPSD released the following statement to WLOX Thursday afternoon: