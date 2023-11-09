Promote Your Business
Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, a former Moss Point school resource officer was arrested and charged with sex crimes, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes. Sheriff Ledbetter says the alleged crimes occurred from August of this year until the end of October.

Hayes was in court Thursday morning and was granted $30,000 bond on each charge.

Hayes is no longer employed by the Moss Point School District.

MPSD released the following statement to WLOX Thursday afternoon:

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

