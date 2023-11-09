First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson tied the record high of 87 degrees Thursday afternoon. We could see areas of patchy fog develop overnight/early in the morning again as temperatures bottom out in the 60s. Thursday’s forecast will be in the middle 80s, with more could and maybe a stray shower. Big changes will begin to emerge as we approach Friday. An incoming cold front is on track to move into the region bringing much-needed rain chances. This front could potentially stall just to our south keeping an opportunity for passing showers in the forecast over the weekend as well into early next week. We’ll also see temperatures drop behind the front with highs fall back to the 60s through the weekend. The average high and low this time of year is 69 and 45. Sunrise is 6:24am and the sunset is 5:04pm.

